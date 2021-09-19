Covid-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 759 others

The novel coronavirus claimed 15 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the province to 7,258. In the meantime, the fatality rate of the infectious disease in Sindh was calculated to be 1.6 per cent.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated this on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He stated that a total of 15,206 tests for Covid-19 were conducted during the last 24 hours, after which 759 tested positive with the detection rate standing at five per cent.

So far 5,835,861 tests had been conducted against which 449,454 cases were diagnosed. Of them 92 per cent or 413,459 patients had recovered, including 915 overnight, the CM said.

He added that 28,737 patients of Covid-19 were under treatment in Sindh, of whom 28,074 were in home isolation, 623 at different hospitals and 40 patients in isolation centres. A total of 44 patients have been shifted onto ventilators.

Out of the 759 new cases, 339 were detected from Karachi: 113 from District East, 89 from District South, 38 from District Korangi, 37 from District Central, 32 from District Malir and 30 from District West. Hyderabad reported 100 cases, Sujawal 51, Mirpurkhas 32, Matiari 31, Tando Allahyar 29, Sanghar 26, Badin 20, Tharparkar 19, Jamshoro 15, Umarkot 14, Thatto 13, Larkano 12, Nawabshah nine, Tando Muhammad Khan six, Khairpur six, Kashmore three, Ghotki two, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Qambar, Noushehro Feroze and Dadu one each.