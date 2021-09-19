 
Sunday September 19, 2021
Suspect held for raping minor girl in Gulshan-e-Hadeed

Karachi

Our Correspondent  
September 19, 2021
A suspect was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Karachi.

An eight-year-old girl was raped in Sumar Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

Police said that after the confirmation of rape, they detained six suspects and the victim identified one of them, Kamran, as the rapist.

Police arrested the suspect and booked him in an FIR. Further investigations are under way.

