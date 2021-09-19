Man files police complaint against private school over fee issue

Police have registered a case against the management of a private school located in Karachi’s District East after a man complained of being harassed and beaten up by them.

FIR No. 1569/21 was registered on the complaint of Athar Hussain at the Sachal police station on Saturday. The man claimed that he was harassed and beaten up by the management because he was unable to pay the fee on time.

A video has been circulating on social media in which Hussain is complaining about the school management’s attitude with him, saying that he was harassed and beaten up by the them in front of his daughter.

He also claimed that the police had not been cooperating with him and had been causing delays in registering a case against the school despite the fact that the incident had taken place on September 15.

Police finally registered the case after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and others came to the parent’s aid. Police said that they have registered the case and are conducting and investigation.

Protest

Earlier, the Parents Association Sindh had held a demonstration against the private school where the fifth grader whose father was assaulted by the school administration studies.

Sheikh also participated in the protest and censured the incident. He said that physical abuse of parents was observed not only at one school but at almost all private schools on a daily basis, while the Sindh government kept silent.

“We are with the affected families seeking justice against the private owners. An FIR should be registered against the school administration and their registration cancelled.”

He asked that if government schools had been providing quality education and basic facilities had been available there, why would parents send their children to private schools. This is the negligence of the Sindh government, he said, adding that education in the province has been destroyed, due to which around 6.5 million children are out of school.

He said that a majority of the 49,000 schools are closed, adding that the Sindh government is closing another 10,000 schools, while the private education sector is flourishing in the province. But the provincial government is pouring money into the pockets of the corrupt, he claimed.

This is why private school owners have been exploiting the situation and forcing parents to pay more in the name of education, he said, adding that it is because the provincial government has no vision to uplift education and ensure quality education.

On the occasion, the mother of the fifth grader told the media that her children had been studying at the same school for the past five years. “We should be given justice by taking action against the school administration.”

The Sachal police later registered the FIR against the school administration, while Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah told the authorities concerned to investigate the matter and present a report to him on Monday.