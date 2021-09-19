Afridi asks England to return the favour

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that it is time for the England Cricket Board (ECB) to show their appreciation of Pakistan Cricket Board through actions and not words.

The 44-year-old expressed these views on Twitter a day after New Zealand withdrawal from the ODI series citing security concerns.

He recalled that how PCB supported the English board in very testing times during novel coronavirus last year.

Following the decision from the Black Caps, the English board announced to decide on its tour to Pakistan within the next 24-48 hours.

“We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert,” the spokesperson said as quoted by Sky Sports.

England’s men and women teams are due to play two T20Is in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14.