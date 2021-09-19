New Zealand set a very wrong precedent: Sethi

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said that New Zealand’s decision not to play series has set a very wrong precedent.

“Refusing to play cricket on the pretext of a security threat did not send a good message. The visiting team unilaterally decided on the threat, and if New Zealand had any credible information, it was necessary to exchange it with Pakistan,” said Sethi, while talking to a group of journalists.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan called his New Zealand counterpart. “But I think it would have been better if he had tried again. Pakistan has always provided the best security to foreign teams and players. The return of international cricket had started from 2015. Now England has to decide on its visit,” he added.

He further said that the top officials of Pakistan Cricket Board should have reached to meet the officials of English Cricket Board till now. “Such things do not happen by telephone or e-mail. Wasim Khan, Chief Executive Officer of PCB should have been in England at the time. He would have talked to the English Cricket Board officials there and persuaded them and prevent them from making any unfortunate decision regarding their visit to Pakistan.”

He also said that the unavailability of DRS for the series against New Zealand also provided an easy way for the visiting team to return back without playing.