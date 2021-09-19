Ramiz vows to ‘fight back’ after NZ tour cancellation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja vowed to stand up and fight back after the visiting New Zealand team called off their tour Friday, hours ahead of the start of the One-day International (ODI) series at the Pindi Stadium.

In his video message, Ramiz said such a scenario was nothing new for Pakistan cricket.

“I am as disappointed as anyone could have been. But we need to move on. We will fight back from Friday’s incident which in a way was expected and cricket friendly. We have the power and resilience mainly because of our fans and cricket team. We have experienced such a scenario many times in the past. We have proved that in the past that we have an uncanny ability to fight to survive. That is our quality with which we challenge the world and have always come out triumphant at the end,” Ramiz said.

The PCB chairman called on the fans not to get disheartened if international cricket in Pakistan comes under pressure.

“Chances are that we may face some difficulties in hosting international cricket in near future. Pakistan cricket definitely comes under pressure but we have the guts to rise and raise a quality international team even with the support of our domestic cricket,” he said.

He advised cricket team to turn the frustration into a will to beat the best.

“With World Cup T20 approaching fast I would call on the team members to give vent to their frustration by performing to their highest abilities. Your performance is all you need to lure the world to play against you. Your performance should be your forte,” he added.

Ramiz hoped good days would be back again.

“I am also disappointed and hope that these tough days would be over soon. What I want from fans is to wait for better days and support their team in coming international events. That is how we will move forward.”