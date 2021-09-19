New Zealand squad heads back home

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand cricketers have flown back from Islamabad to Dubai through a charted plane RJD232 Saturday evening.

The entire 33-member contingent left its hotel in Islamabad at around 1:30pm and took off for Dubai at around 7pm.

Before the departure, all the Kiwi players went through COVID-19 testing procedures.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given special permission to the charted plane to land at the Islamabad International Airport.

The team left home without playing a single match as unclaimed security threats forced NZ Government back home to call back the cricketers. It is believed that those forwarding the information to the security team accompanying the NZ squad later disowned having any hand.