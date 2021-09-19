New Zealand squad heads back home

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand cricketers have flown back from Islamabad to Dubai through a charted plane RJD232 Saturday evening.
The entire 33-member contingent left its hotel in Islamabad at around 1:30pm and took off for Dubai at around 7pm.
Before the departure, all the Kiwi players went through COVID-19 testing procedures.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given special permission to the charted plane to land at the Islamabad International Airport.
The team left home without playing a single match as unclaimed security threats forced NZ Government back home to call back the cricketers. It is believed that those forwarding the information to the security team accompanying the NZ squad later disowned having any hand.
LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and chief selector Muhammad Ilyas has declared India as the manipulator behind the...
LAHORE: As Pakistan won four gold and a bronze in Romania, mas-Wrestling will most likely be part of the Islamic...
LAHORE: Murad Ali and Muqeet Tahir reached the Men Singles Final of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton...
SAO PAULO: Brazilian football legend Pele, 80, was briefly transferred back to an intensive care unit Friday after...
KARACHI: The death of Muhammad Azwer-ul-Haq, one of the longest-serving bridge administrators of the country, who...
MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy: Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole for the San Marino MotoGP with a new track record time during...