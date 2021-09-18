Minister claims petroleum products still cheaper in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the prices of petroleum products are still cheaper than other countries in the region as well as the world.

In his Twitter handle, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said the ratio of taxes on the petroleum products during the rule of those, who had been now making hue and cry on the petrol prices, was at 52 percent. The minister said the prices of petroleum products had risen by 80 percent globally in a year, saying that the government has gradually reduced its tax ratio by 18.5 percent.

He said according to Pakistani currency, petrol price in India was currently Rs245 per litre, adding the price in Bangladesh is Rs175.33, in Saudi Arabia Rs104.20 and in the UAE Rs111.42. He said the petrol price in China is Rs194 per litre, in Sri Lanka Rs154 per litre, in Azerbaijan Rs98.65 and in Hong Kong Rs425.25 per litre.