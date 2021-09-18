Construction at New Balakot City banned

MANSEHRA: The district administration has imposed a complete ban on any sort of the constructions at about 15600 kanals of land acquired by the government for the establishment of the New Balakot City Housing project in 2007.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr Qasim Ali Khan announced the ban on all types of constructions at the New Balakot City at Bakrial through a notification.

“We had handed over this demarcated land twice in the 2007 and later on in the 2018 to the acquiring authority but Erra reports that illegal constructions and encroachment are there,” said the notification, adding, “There is a sufficient ground to proceed under section 144 of Crpc to impose a ban on all sort of the constructions there.”