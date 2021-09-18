Ulema asked to encourage social boycott of drug peddlers

MANSEHRA: Police have sought the help of Ulema for social boycott of narcotics peddlers across the district.

Asif Bahadar, the district police officer, told reporters that the police had launched a crackdown against narcotics sellers last month and arrested dozens of them and also seized contrabands.

He said such a drive was the need of the hour as youngsters and students were at risk due to drugs.

“But this time we have launched a special drive involving ulema and local elders seeking their support for the societal boycott of contraband sellers and their families,” Bahadur said.

He said that deputy superintendents of police and station house officers have been holding meetings with Ulema and elders in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils, seeking their support in eliminating the menace of narcotics.

“Our modern policing also encourages such joint ventures with the influential personalities in society to take to justice those involved in heinous crimes as drugs stand atop the list of crimes,” he said.