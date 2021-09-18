Netflix eyes TV’s top prize with ‘The Crown’ at the Emmys

Los Angeles: Netflix is tipped to finally win television’s biggest prize on Sunday as its critically adored British royals drama "The Crown" battles "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" at an Emmys ceremony held in front of a scaled-back live audience.
Despite turning the entire TV landscape upside-down since its groundbreaking online platform launched in 2007, leading streamer Netflix has never won for best drama at the small-screen version of the Oscars -- nor best comedy, nor best limited series.
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta will put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for corruption, her lawyer said on Friday,...
SEOUL: Pyongyang accused the United States of "double-dealing" on Friday and held Washington’s duplicity responsible...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on Friday to encourage more Arab countries to recognise...
LONDON: The Court of Appeal in London on Friday ruled that doctors can give puberty blockers to children under 16 who...
Geneva: Work-related illnesses and injuries kill nearly two million people annually, largely because of long working...
Toulon, France: A French court on Friday found a 62-year-old man guilty of insulting President Emmanuel Macron by...