 
Saturday September 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Netflix eyes TV’s top prize with ‘The Crown’ at the Emmys

World

AFP
September 18, 2021

Los Angeles: Netflix is tipped to finally win television’s biggest prize on Sunday as its critically adored British royals drama "The Crown" battles "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" at an Emmys ceremony held in front of a scaled-back live audience.

Despite turning the entire TV landscape upside-down since its groundbreaking online platform launched in 2007, leading streamer Netflix has never won for best drama at the small-screen version of the Oscars -- nor best comedy, nor best limited series.

More From World

More From Latest