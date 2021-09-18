Court fines Frenchman for depicting Macron as Hitler

Toulon, France: A French court on Friday found a 62-year-old man guilty of insulting President Emmanuel Macron by depicting him as Adolf Hitler in protest at the government’s Covid-19 policies.

The court handed down a fine of 10,000 euros ($12,000) to Michel-Ange Flori, a former advertising executive, who had posted an image of Macron looking like the German dictator on a billboard in southern France. France scrapped a ban on "offence to the president" in 2013 but, like any other citizen, the head of state is protected by a law against "public insult", though such cases rarely go to trial.