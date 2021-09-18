London: A British court on Friday said Prince Andrew’s legal team had been given seven days to challenge a decision to notify him about a US civil case accusing him of sexual assault. The Duke of York’s accuser, Virginia Guiffre, on Wednesday successfully applied to the High Court of England and Wales for it to formally contact him about the case in New York. Guiffre claims that Queen Elizabeth II’s second son sexually assaulted her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under US state law.