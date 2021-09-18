Equitable taxation key to economic revival: experts

LAHORE:Imposition of equal taxation system through which the government will evaluate the growth, tax strategy is need of the hour in Pakistan for economic revival and to improve the business environment.

Further, the number of taxes should be reduced to bring more taxpayers in the tax net as almost 98 percent of population was indirectly paying taxes while 26,000 employees are in FBR to collect 2 percent tax.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘how to ensure ease of doing business in Pakistan’. The panelists were former Chairman FBR Ansar Javeed, former Vice-President FPCCI Mehmood Ahmed, Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Raja Hamid Riaz while moderated by Sikandar Lodhi. Ansar Javeed said that lack of balanced taxation system was the reason behind the economic instability in country. There is need of transparent, balanced taxation system to increase the revenue generation alongside creating the taxpayer trust in the taxation system. He believed that further burdening the existing taxpayers was the major issue of low revenue growth so that new sectors and taxpayers should be brought in the taxation system.

He said the tax would be increased with the growth of GDP so there is need to change the mindset as the tax could not be increased without economic growth. Mehmood Ahmed said that balanced taxation system was crucial for economic and business growth of Pakistan. He said since ‘90s many commissions and forums were constituted to facilitate the business community in taxation but it remains only to the slogans and never implemented. He suggested reducing the number of tax collecting agencies to increase the taxation which will benefit both government and taxpayers. Further, Dr Hafeez Pasha’s report on taxation should be implemented which recommended reducing the taxes from 106 to 17 only. There is need of making the documentation process easy and one window operations for the taxpayers to create trust between the taxpayers and government. The past experience of depute resolution committees to settle the issues out of court was effective which need to be reintroduced. Shahzad Saeed Cheema said that at the national level meaning of providing the facilities to provide relief to the business community was changed. He said the facilities for doing business should be across the board instead of selected segments. The peace and stability is vital for business and tourism while giving the status of industry to agriculture could reduce its problems. Raja Hamid Riaz said that retailers were adversely affected segment from prevailing economic situation of country. The cost of doing business has been increased due to which many shops and businesses in major markets of the country closed. He suggested provision of facilities to the public instead of increasing the taxes while the traders should be given tax exemption for some time.