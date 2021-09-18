Police recover citizen’s money from grabber

LAHORE:Lahore Police recovered Rs1.5 million from the accused as part of campaign against land grabbers.

A citizen Hassan Subhani called on CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday in his office and presented him bouquet and expressed his gratitude for prompt action against the culprits.

According to the Lahore Police spokesperson, Hassan Subhani, a resident of Cantt area, had purchased a plot worth millions of rupees from a person Hamayoun Sartaj in a private housing society Sandal Residensia at Defence Road, however, the accused neither handed over the possession of the plot to Subhani for more than one year nor returned the amount back to the aggrieved citizen. Moreover, the accused person had also sold out the same plot to some other party at high price. After this development, Subhani lodged a written complaint to CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Anti-Qabza Cell for redress of his grievances. CCPO Lahore took immediate notice and directed the police officers concerned to take legal action in this regard. Police took immediate action and managed to retrieve Rs1.5 million, the first installment of the total unpaid money from the accused and handed over it to aggrieved person.