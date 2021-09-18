Difference between two amounts: Govt, sugar mills arguments sought

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court has sought arguments from the government and the sugar mills on a legal question about the fate of the money being deposited by the owners of the mills under the head of difference between the amounts charged and collected by them and the price fixed by the authority.

“Fundamental principle is that no one can be enriched unjustly, therefore, the amount deposited in cash cannot be part of national exchequer, because it is not tax, fee or cess. This amount cannot be paid back to consumers of sugar who purchased it at a higher price,” Justice Shahid Jamil Khan wrote in the order of the previous hearing of petitions by the sugar mills. The mills challenged a July 30 notification about fixing the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs84.50 and retail at Rs89.5 per kilo.

The Supreme Court had ordered the petitioners/mills to deposit the difference of the two amounts with the LHC judicial branch until final decision of the petitions by the latter. Justice Khan would resume hearing on Sept 23 when a federal law officer would also assist the court as to how wheat, being a listed essential commodity and basic crop, is treated under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977.