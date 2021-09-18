Pakistan peaceful country for Int’l cricket

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has said that Pakistan is a peaceful country to play international cricket and there is no threat to anyone in the country.
Commenting on the hasty decision of Kiwi team regarding not playing cricket in Pakistan just before the first ODI, Provincial Minister said the law and order situation in Pakistan has improved tremendously over the years. Pakistani nation is very hospitable nation and abandoning cricket series unilaterally is worrying, he said. The New Zealand Cricket Board's decision to end the team's Pakistan tour without any solid reason is definitely a strange decision, he observed. Pakistan's security agencies had made foolproof arrangements for the visiting team, he added.
