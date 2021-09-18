It has happened before and it will happen again

KARACHI: Unless Pakistan’s cricket chiefs begin to show some spine.

This is not the first time New Zealand have let Pakistan down. As my dear friend Azhar Hameed, who used to be our regular contributor, reminded me on Friday, the Black Caps showed complete disregard for Pakistan when they refused to call off a One-day International following the brutal massacre of dozens of innocent schoolchildren in Peshawar.

Pakistan were to play New Zealand in the fourth ODI in the UAE in the winter of 2014, soon after the terrorist attack on the Army Public School. Everybody thought the match would be postponed to show solidarity with the Pakistani nation. Unfortunately, New Zealand refused to agree to it.

“Most of the people expected that the match would be cancelled or rescheduled as a mark of respect for all those who had lost their lives and for all those who were directly affected by this heinous act,” Azhar Hameed wrote in his article titled ‘The day when cricket was not a winner’.

“Initially there was a complete silence and in the evening news emanated that Pakistan would play this match by wearing ‘black bands’ and both the teams would observe a two-minute silence before the start of the match. The match was played with no PCB official available even to make an attempt to explain the rationale behind holding of this match.

“Later PCB officials — including the Chairman himself — gave their version of the story about holding the match on TV channels: the broadcaster being unwilling to postpone the match for financial reasons and the New Zealand team unwilling to play back-to-back matches later on. So the PCB decided to go ahead with the match, we were told.

“I was shocked and left to ponder how we can stoop so low. PCB should have dismissed the arguments of the broadcaster and New Zealand team’s management. Eventually PCB had to pick up the financial losses in case this match was cancelled. But was this too heavy a price? Is the PCB so cash-strapped that its decisions are determined by financial compulsions?

“By this decision, the PCB definitely sent out a message to the rest of the cricketing world that we are children of a lesser God! And if that is the case than why should the cricketing world take us seriously when they know that our decisions are based on money motives, devoid of any morality! My simple argument is that it was not a decision about what we wanted but what we had to do in the given situation.

“Sadly PCB faltered and would continue to do so unless we brought clarity in our minds to address issues in their right perspective. If the underlying assumption for such a weak decision was the financial incumbency than one would like to see the PCB exercise an austerity drive with regard to spending on the World Cup.

“May God give us the wisdom and courage to make bold decisions when they are really needed. And I heard in the evening that Pakistan lost. I couldn’t care much as to who won or who lost because for once cricket for me was not the winner,” he concluded.

Azhar rang me up on Friday afternoon soon after the news broke that New Zealand were planning to return home after unilaterally scrapping the tour over security threats. “Had we taken a tougher stance before then I’m sure they wouldn’t have taken us so lightly,” he said. He does have a point.

Ramiz Raja, the new PCB chairman, seems to have taken a tough stance on New Zealand’s shocking decision and has warned them that Pakistan will take them to task at the ICC. However, whether PCB will be able to follow through on the warning remains to be seen.