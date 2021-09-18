Ramiz cautions NZC against consequences of one-sided decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja Friday cautioned New Zealand Cricket against the consequences of the one-sided decision that robbed the cricket fraternity of action in both One-Day and T20 cricket.

In his Tweet following the unwanted happening that saw New Zealand Cricket deciding to pull out of the Pakistan tour Friday without playing a single match, Ramiz said: “Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it is not shared! Which world is NZ living in? NZ will hear us at the ICC,” Raja who remained busy throughout early morning and even had cancelled his scheduled press conference with the journalists at the Pindi Stadium, said in his Tweet.

Captain Babar Azam said he was extremely disappointed at the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back to the millions of Pakistani fans.

“I have full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Other cricketers also expressed their displeasure through social media with former captain Shahid Afridi saying, “On a hoax threat, you have called off the tour despite all assurances!! Blackcaps do you understand the impact of your decision?”

Fakhar Zaman, “The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. Call for this late withdrawal is so sad. All the assurance has been given to them.”

One of the premier South African cricketers, David Miller said that “Pakistan is one of the safest countries in the world to play cricket. Stay strong.”

Youngster Mohammad Wasim Junior said he had no words to describe this sad news. “Extraordinary security has been provided to Blackcaps. Why did they opt to cancel the tour?.”

Imad Wasim said that it was heartbreaking to see the last minute withdrawal of the series we waited for over 18 years and was so excited. “Pakistan has made lots of efforts to get cricket back home and we will keep doing that.”

Opener Imamul Haq said, “My country is safe for cricket. This is a heartbreaking moment. For us as a team and for all the fans. We will keep making our efforts.”

Head coach national team Saqlain Mushtaq said: “We were excited, ready and looking forward to the Pak-NZ series. It is real disappointment for all of us. Our government and officials have provided us with high class security. Such a shame to witness this day.”

Ace all-rounder Hasan Ali said: “It makes me more sad thinking about how upset our fans must be after receiving this news. To the world I want to repeat, my country is safe for cricket. To our fans, the Pakistan team promises we will turn these sad feelings into happy ones InshaAllah.”