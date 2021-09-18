Road to beauty

The tourism industry is growing manifold and generating a handsome income. It contributes to around six percent of the GDP. Recently, there has been a boom in the construction of hotels, and the industry provides employment opportunities to countless people. Unfortunately, however, attractive places like Fairy Meadows, Satpara and Deosai plains have no reliable access via road.

The contribution of Shahrah Baltistan is a big step towards encouraging tourism in the region, but its pace of work is quite slow and the quality of work is poor. It is essential that the roads and guesthouses being made are of good quality, and that there is proper documentation of both given that the area is a sensitive border region. The relevant ministries should ensure that appropriate steps are taken to help the industry prosper.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu