Model Town case hearing adjourned till 29th

LAHORE: A larger bench of the Lahore High Court Thursday adjourned further hearing of the petitions filed against the second Joint Investigation Team into of Model Town killing case.

At the outset of the hearing, Azam Nazir Tarar, counsel for the petitioning police personnel, resumed his arguments and took a stand before the bench that Minhajul Quran International (MQI) chief Tahirul Qadri had requested the Supreme Court to set up a new JIT. It seemed there were some settlement between the parties as the Punjab government did not object to Bisma Amjad’s petition.

Bench asked why you did not give arguments in the Supreme Court on the formation of the new JIT? Supreme Court did not directly order formation of JIT, he added. He said the JIT was formed on January 3 without cabinet approval. It could not be formed on verbal order of the chief minister. JIT approval had to be sought from the cabinet. Now if fresh investigation is started, it would be in violation of Supreme Court order. Justice Shehzad Ahmad Khan, a member of the larger bench, said if the Supreme Court had ruled on the merits, the whole dispute would have been settled.

Tarar said if the court asked for the minutes of the cabinet meeting regarding approval of new JIT, the whole issue would have been resolved. The court directed the law officers to produce minutes of meeting on JIT, on which, the law officers took out the copy of the minutes and handed over to court. However, Tarar said he was not even given the advance copy of minutes. He requested the court to adjourn hearing for two weeks as he had to go abroad as an election observer. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 29.