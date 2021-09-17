PM will be telling people to start traveling on horses, bikes: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is making mockery of people’s misery and will be telling them to start travelling on horses and bicycles following hike in petrol prices.

In a statement issued here Thursday, Marriyum said the masses don’t even have enough food to feed their families and the arrogant, disconnected from reality Imran may suggest them to buy horses for travelling.

“Imran is the most taxing and costly item for Pakistan which the country cannot afford. Please go back where you came from and the PML-N will make sugar, flour, gas, medicines, electricity and petrol affordable for the people of Pakistan once again,” the former information minister told Imran. Essentials were on an all-time high while the country was in historic debt with record high deficit. All this while the rupee saw record devaluation and dollar shot beyond visual range, she added.