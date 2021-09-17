Pakistan committed to averting Afghan food crisis: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that Pakistan will provide every support necessary to ensure that a humanitarian food crisis does not arise in Afghanistan.

The minister said this here in a meeting with the World Food Program (WFP) Pakistan Country Director, Chris Kaye. Senior officials of Pakistan’s Food Security and Research Ministry also attended the meeting.

Imam said the Ministry is committed to providing support to UN World Food Program (WFP) to avert a humanitarian crisis brewing in Afghanistan. The minister also appreciated the rapid response of WFP in addressing the food crisis in Afghanistan.

Chris Kaye said that WFP aims to provide sufficient food nutrition to Afghanistan to ensure a humanitarian crisis does not occur. He said the current issue is of time in providing timely food nutrition to the people of Afghanistan and for that, Pakistan can be of crucial importance.

Fakhar said that Pakistan will play its part in supporting WFP to secure the people of Afghanistan from a humanitarian crisis. Minister said the population of Afghanistan is approximately 3.9 million and their wheat requirement is 6.8 million tonnes. Both parties agreed to increase collaboration to effectively address the food shortage issue in Afghanistan.