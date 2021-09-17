Afghan expert warns Taliban govt on high unemployment rate

Islamabad: Afghan leader, academician, and development economist Dr Ghulam Farouq Azam has warned the Taliban government in Afghanistan about the growing chaos in the country amid high unemployment rate.

"The Afghan Taliban should face this daunting challenge by creating employment opportunities for people, who have become unemployed otherwise the people will create hurdles to governance and thus, causing the government's failure," he told an interactive session at the Institute of Policy Studies here.

Dr Azam, who served as economic adviser to former Afghan President Daoud Khan and remained part of two governments in Kabul before the advent of the Taliban in 1995, said the previous Kabul government had created an administrative void that needed to be filled.

He said the Taliban didn't trigger the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government machinery and instead, the system failed on its own. The expert believed that educated, skilled Afghan refugees in Pakistan could fill the void created by the departure of Western-funded, the anti-Taliban workforce in Afghanistan.

He said the Taliban had inherited a country with an economy on the verge of collapse but they would prove their mettle as better administrators than the Ashraf Ghani-led government. "Unemployment one of the biggest challenges in Afghanistan now has around half a million people, who were part of the Afghan army, police, and militias and were getting salaries from the United States, have become jobless. Similarly, previous government employees, the staffers of civil society organisations, NGOs, and media who were paid by the international community now face a bleak future," he said.

Dr Azam said the hue and cry of the educated Afghans after the US withdrawal didn't indicate their love for the US and instead, it showed that most Afghan people, who became dependent on international funding, were concerned about their future as jobs were hard to find and the government’s resources were scarce.

He warned the Taliban-led government against the growing chaos amid the lack of jobs in Afghanistan and urged them to efficiently handle the daunting challenge through the creation of employment opportunities," he said.

The expert highlighted a dilemma of the Taliban government: whether the government should feed the people or provide services to them. "Employing excessive people in government or other institutions will be disastrous for the country in the long run."

Dr. Azam said another big task lying ahead for the Afghan Taliban was to find skilled and like-minded human resources to run the state machinery. "The United States and its allies have evacuated more than 125000 Afghans so far, mostly those who have worked with Americans and previous Afghan governments creating a vacuum of skilled human resources in Afghanistan. This however has created a lack of relevant skilled labour in the country."

The expert said most Afghan refugees living in Pakistan were educated and trained, are good entrepreneurs, and would be willing to go back to Afghanistan to help the new government if it creates opportunities for them to fill the vacuum.

He said that things should be facilitated by both Pakistan and the International Energy Agency. "I doubt the intention of the US government, which perhaps doesn't want the future government to succeed or wants to prove to the international community that the people of Afghanistan don't want its (US) troops to leave their country," he said. Dr Azam, who spent most of his professional career in the West announced that he was returning to Kabul to advise the IEA on economic security and future of Afghanistan.