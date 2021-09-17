 
Friday September 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Boy dies as pistol goes off while making TikTok video

National

September 17, 2021

HARIPUR: A boy was killed after a pistol accidentally went off while filming TikTok video in his shop in Hattar village, police said on Thursday.

Sharif Akhtar, a resident of Hattar village, told the police that his son Raqeebur Rehman, 17, and paternal nephew Usman were at their grocery store in Dohriyan area when Usman was making a video for TikTok with his licensed 30-bore pistol.

While making the video, the pistol accidentally went off and a bullet pierced through his chest. The injured Raqeeb was shifted to the Rural Health Centre Kotnajibullah where the doctors pronounced him as dead. The police arrested Usman for further investigation.

More From National

More From Latest