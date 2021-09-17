Boy dies as pistol goes off while making TikTok video

HARIPUR: A boy was killed after a pistol accidentally went off while filming TikTok video in his shop in Hattar village, police said on Thursday.
Sharif Akhtar, a resident of Hattar village, told the police that his son Raqeebur Rehman, 17, and paternal nephew Usman were at their grocery store in Dohriyan area when Usman was making a video for TikTok with his licensed 30-bore pistol.
While making the video, the pistol accidentally went off and a bullet pierced through his chest. The injured Raqeeb was shifted to the Rural Health Centre Kotnajibullah where the doctors pronounced him as dead. The police arrested Usman for further investigation.
