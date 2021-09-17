Daesh leader Adnan Abu Walid killed in Greater Sahara, says Macron

PARIS: France’s President Emmanuel Macron has announced the death of Deash leader Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi in the Sahara region. According to the French news agency AFP, the head of Daesh was killed in an operation by French troops in the Greater Sahara. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the French president tweeted that Adnan Abu Walid was killed by French forces, however, he did not share details of the operation. It was not announced where al-Sahrawi was killed.

"This is another major victory for us in the fight against terrorist groups," said Emmanuel Macron. It may be recalled that Walid founded Deash in the Sahara region in 2015 and the leader was wanted in attacks on US troops and foreign aid workers. The United States also announced a reward worth $5 million for any information leading to the arrest of Adnan Abu Walid in 2017.