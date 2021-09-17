Section 144 imposed in Khyber

JAMRUD: Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad on Thursday imposed Section 144 in order to maintain order during the polio campaign in Khyber district.
A notification states that pillion riding has been banned in all the three tehsils of the district. Also, it has been notified that motorists and motorcyclists should also ensure that they use registered vehicles. It said strict action would be taken against the violators of section 144.
