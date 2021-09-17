Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest conversations: ‘Noor Muqaddam case a watershed moment for Pakistan’

LAHORE:The Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest Conversations online hosted a session on “Is Noor Mukaddam a Watershed Moment for Pakistan?”

According to a press release, curated by Co-Founder of the Women Advancement Hub, Aisha Sarwari, the panel focused on men and their central role in perpetuating violence against women in society.

Speaking on the panel Dr Adnan Rafiq, Country Director of USIP, stated that our society de-humanises women which is the crux of the problem. “Many men treat women as objects, and legitimate subject of violence,’ he opined. Agreeing with him, lawyer Salman Akram Raja added that in Pakistan, the social class of women also matters. “An upper-class woman might get some relief, but a lower-class woman’s pleas are often ignored and she is usually forced to accept a settlement,” he noted.

Usama Khilji from BoloBhi, added that men mostly commit crimes against women because they know they will not be sentenced for it. “The absence of the certainty of punishment makes some men act with impunity,” he emphasised.

SSP Umar Riaz Cheema continued the discussion noting that while he hoped that the Noor Muqaddam case becomes a watershed, he is not hopeful. “Our legal places are still unwelcoming places for women, the number of women officers in the police is going down, and so there are few hopeful signs,” he noted. Cheema remarked that one big hurdle is the societal notion that family matters should not be discussed outside the house. “Most violence against women takes place within the familial framework. So, if women can’t report these abuses, they will not stop,” he underscored.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain, Shujjat Ali Rathore spoke about his personal relationship with the Muqaddam family, and the distress he felt with Noor’s case. “We must ensure that there is certainty of punishment in this case,” he exclaimed, and also that “in cases of violence against women the state should become a party and prosecute to the fullest extent,” he noted.

Responding to the Ambassador, Raja noted that this case is certainly a test case for the judicial system of Pakistan, but that it should also be dealt with “normally” ensuring that processes of law are followed.

Taking the discussion forward, Umar Riaz said, “We ‘normalise’ violence against women and hence there is little reaction. “Extreme cases such as that of Noor Muqaddam are treated as ‘exceptions’ when in fact they are not,’ he stated. “The Noor case is like an Iceberg, there is a lot hidden below in our society which perpetuates this,” he noted. Agreeing, Khilji pointed out that in Pakistan, men have extreme privilege, which they are often unaware of. “Men never think they will be unsafe walking around at night, or going somewhere alone, but that is an everyday reality for women in the country,” he underscored. “We are a reactionary society,” noted Umar Riaz, and so we “only react to events, but what is needed is preemption and prevention which requires a long-term strategy and holistic community engagement.”