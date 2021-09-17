Revenue record service delivery: 20 more mobile units to be made operational, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar has said 20 mobile units for revenue record service delivery were operating in the far-flung areas of the province for provision of revenue services to people at their doorstep while 20 more mobile units would be made functional during the next fiscal year.

In a handout issued here on Thursday, the Punjab minister said the mobile land record service was being provided in 10 districts, including DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Rawalpindi for issuance of fard and mutation. The mobile units have been equipped with latest technology which is a revolutionary step of the Sardar Usman Buzdar’s government, he added. The minister said the mobile units had also been linked with the land record centres of the relevant districts to solve the problems of the people. Now the senior citizens, women and special persons won’t have to go to the record centres for obtaining revenue services as these would be available at their doorstep, the minister maintained. He said the reforms introduced in the Revenue Department were giving relief to the general public.

LG: Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that high quality municipal services are being ensured to the citizens.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said local governments would be turned into exemplary institute of public service. Provision of facilities to the people at their doorstep is the top priority of Punjab govt; he expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of PTI here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Sabir Subhani whereas Waqas Amjad, Zeeshan Siddiqui and other office bearers of the PTI were also present on this occasion. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that under Punjab Cities Programme instructions have been issued to further speed up development work of various schemes. All legal requirements are being fulfilled for the procurement whereas an effective monitoring mechanism has been developed in this regard. He further disclosed that work is being carried out for providing municipal infrastructure including water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, public parks and street lights in 15 cities at a cost of Rs 34 billion.

Mian Mahmood further stated that in the first phase of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, development projects are being carried out in Sialkot and Sahiwal with a cost of Rs 44 billion whereas, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan will be included in the second phase of the same programme.

Workshop on Food science, nutrition concludes: A workshop on “Research Design” organised by the Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) concluded here Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Chairman Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition Dr Sanaullah Iqbal and a number of participants were also present. Dr Qaiser Raza, Dr Azmat Ullah and Dr Muhammad Asif Ali were the resource persons of the training. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the organiser of the workshop to arrange this workshop on informative topic. Various aspects related to exploratory, qualitative, descriptive and cross-sectional were discussed.