Humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 36.1°C and minimum was 27.2°C.