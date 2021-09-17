Man injured in acid attack

LAHORE:A man was injured after the unidentified suspect/s threw acid on him in Nishter Colony. The victim Muhammad Ishaq dealt in chicken meat business. Few days back, a person who worked along with him named Pappu took Rs60,000 from him. On the day of the incident, he received a call from him. The victim left his house after the call. On Ashiana Road, the suspect Pappu threw acid on him. He was admitted in hospital. Police have registered a case against the suspect.