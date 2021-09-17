 
Friday September 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

CM takes notice of firing in Jaranwala court

Lahore

September 17, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report from RPO Faisalabad regarding firing incident in Jaranwala court and directed to take stern legal action against the arrested accused. The chief minister said that negligence of those should also be determined due to which accused managed to carry the weapon in the precinct of court and action should also be taken against them.

More From Lahore

More From Latest