28 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 28 coronavirus patients died in Punjab, including 14 in Lahore in last 24 hours, while 1,295 new cases were reported from across the province.

So far, the total number of cases has reached 418,197. Besides, 382,179 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 23,701.

26 dengue patients: Around 26 dengue patients were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, including 18 patients from Lahore, three from Rawalpindi, two from Gujranwala, whereas one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Khushab.

During this year, total 364 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 291 patients have been reported from Lahore.