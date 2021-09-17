Crimes against women, children: Habitual offenders data being prepared, says IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said a database of habitual offenders in crimes against women and children is being prepared so the criminals involved in such cases be closely monitored.

Effective use of modern technology and all possible steps are being taken in this regard. He said that women could get police help in case of any emergency with just one click through the Woman Safety App across the province.

Inspector General of Police Punjab also said that “Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cells” had also been set up in all the districts of the province to facilitate the victims. These cells are ensuring speedy investigations of cases in such crimes.

Refresher courses and modern training workshops are being conducted to enhance the capacity of gender-based crime investigation officers, the IG said. He said that mutual cooperation of Punjab Police, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society was the need of the hour to prevent gender-based crimes.

He said a campaign was being launched in schools, colleges, universities and madrassas across Punjab to create awareness about the bad and good touch among the students and special police teams were visiting educational institutions in this regard.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Women Peace Council at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday.

The delegation comprised Women Peace Council Patron-in-Chief Begum Parveen Sarwar, Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming Chairperson Uzma Kardar, SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas, Dr Maryam Kayani and Ayesha Jahanzeb.

Parveen Sarwar, the wife of Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar, said Punjab Police Women Safety App was an excellent toll for woman safety. She said that capacity building courses of investigation officers dealing with such cases should be conducted.

PSO to IG Sohaib Ashraf briefed the Women Peace Council delegation about the working and objectives of the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cells working in all the districts of the province.

He said that women police officials were performing as victim support officers to provide every possible help to the victims. He said the complaints received in these cells were monitored by the DPOs themselves and legal action was taken without any delay.