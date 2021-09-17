Yasmin Rashid for resolving doctors shortage issue

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht reviewed the status of facilities and the way forward for improvement in Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan in a meeting at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, South Punjab Secretariat Additional Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Rahimyar Khan deputy commissioner, the principal and Board of Management members of Sheikh Zayed Medical College and other officials were also present in the meeting.

The health minister and the finance minister reviewed the measures to improve service delivery at the hospital. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "This is the final chance for the administration of Sheikh Zayed Hospital to improve performance.

All public complaints must be immediately addressed. The issue of shortage of doctors must be resolved. In case, public complaints continue against the hospital administration, strict disciplinary action shall be taken. Negligence in treatment of patients is unacceptable.

In 10 days, we will again hold a review meeting to assess the performance of Sheikh Zayed Hospital." Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said the people's problems had to be addressed on priority as per the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The doctors must perform their duties with honesty and diligence. He said improved healthcare services would be provided to the people of Punjab.

IPH: The Institute of Public Health (IPH) will be shifted on solar power system under the energy conservation programme. This initiative will be helpful to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the institute and would save a lot of expenditure occurring on electricity billing.

A water filtration plant would also be installed for the provision of safe drinking water to the students, faculty members and the staff of the institute. It was decided in the six meeting of the Institute of Public Health Board of Management chaired by its chairman, former Punjab Governor Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool.

Institute of Public Health Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, after the meeting, said that the BoM gave approval to enhancement and improvement of the teaching and educational facilities as well as to renovate the class rooms.

She said that a common room especially for women would be established and a facilitation centre would be set up in the institute. Moreover, upgrade of the existing laboratory and establishment of new lab were also on the agenda of the meeting.

While talking to the participants in the meeting, Lt-Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool said that every possible step would be taken for the development of the educational and research facilities in the Institute of Public Health to make it up to the international standard, enabling it to play its pivotal role in prevention and control of diseases and to improve public health indicators.