Babar sees special role of spinners in T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam Thursday was ready to bear the brunt of all the responsibilities entrusted on him in the absence of two former team officials and strategy-makers.

Talking in a virtual media conference, a day ahead of the start of three-match One-Day series Babar said the untimely exit of Misbahul Haq and Waqar Younis had put extra pressure on him.

“I am ready to bear the burden of this newly entrusted responsibility. I know the burden is heavy but I am ready for that. Misbah and Waqar were in a better position to decide on their association with the team. Now when Hyden and Philander are there, we hope to make the best use of their expertise.”

Babar sees a special role for spinners in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, revealing the team was in process of making adjustments to suit the occasion.

Babar said naming the number of spinners in the 20-member line-up for the series was an attempt to help them prepare for the World Cup.

“Sadly Mohammad Nawaz has gone into quarantine but we have leg spinners with us already selected for the World Cup. We know well that spinners will have a role to play when it comes to the T20 World Cup. So we are trying to create the same conditions which would be there in the World Cup, using our selected resources to the maximum.”

Pakistan captain did not hesitate in admitting that the team was struggling somewhat with fielding. “We are trying to overcome these flaws by making an all out effort. The series will be a test case for our fielders. Hopefully we will come out of this head high.”

Babar Azam spoke highly of Abdullah Shafiq, saying he has a great future ahead of him. “He is improving by each passing day. Abdullah has all the ingredients to become a quality batsman. He showed improvement and has got technique as he plays the ball very close to his body which is a sign of a good batsman.”

He called on all to back the Pakistan team. “We need to support the team in the series and later in the World Cup.

“It hardly matters which NZ combination we are playing. Though they are not having some of the best players yet I believe we have to play our best cricket to beat them. All the NZ players are seasoned and know well how to cope with the situation. We have to go with our best combination to win the day.”

Babar denied hearing anything from the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on making any changes in captaincy. “He met us but did not mention anything about changes in captaincy in any format. Ramiz Raja is fully backing us.”