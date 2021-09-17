 
Friday September 17, 2021
PCB unveils new kit

Sports

September 17, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the new kit for the national team on Thursday for the ODI series against New Zealand.

The new kit has several different shades of green color, from dark to light tone.

The PCB shared the pictures of skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan, and Hasan Ali in the new kit on Twitter.

