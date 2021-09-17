Stocks rally on rupee clawback

Stocks on Thursday recovered with technology in the driving seat as rupee clawed back some losses against dollar, bolstering stability hopes, traders said.

The main capital market gauge, the KSE-100 Shares Index climbed 203.74 points or 0.44 percent to 46,920.46 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), touching a high of 46,957.94 points and a low of 46,627.64 points.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said some hope revived with the positive activity at the index as it did not fall below 46,000 points. “There was also some improvement in rupee and some buying orders were witnessed at the bottom level,” he said.

Moti said State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary policy stance was likely to stay unchanged.

“If they are not giving any benefit, they will also not withdraw any from the industry. If the interest rate is maintained, the market will rise further,” he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also rose 98.44 points or 0.53 percent to 18,658.17 points.

Ready market volume swelled 73 million shares to 405.17 million from 332.78 million shares previously. Trading value surged to Rs16.50 billion from Rs11.43 billion. Market capital increased to Rs8.179 trillion from Rs8.151 trillion. Out of 518 actives in the session, 275 advanced, 222 retreated, while 21 remained neutral.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed green and investor interest was mostly witnessed in TRG and textile sector on rupee appreciation where GATM and NML close higher.

Allawasaya Textiles led the gains, jumping Rs125.61 to Rs1,800.54 per share, followed by Bhanero Textiles that gained Rs76.50 to close at Rs1,096.50 per share.

Worst decline was noted in the share price of Rafhan MaizeXD, which fell Rs479 to Rs11,000 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, down Rs113.50 to end at Rs5,987 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd, in a note said after posting consecutive losses in the past two sessions, the index bounced back.

Besides the rebound in the technology sector, exploration and production stocks posted gains, the brokerage said.

Arif Habib Ltd further reported that cement and oil and gas marketing companies remained under selling pressure, whereas nominal gains were witnessed in steel, chemical, and banking sector stocks.

The sentiment at the bourse improved after rupee started recovering against dollar and posted partial gains in the interbank market after supposed central bank intervention.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology (+90 points), exploration and production (+49 points), banks (+42 points), textiles (+29 points), and vanaspati (+20 points).

Stocks that remained in the limelight in terms of positive activity were TRG (+101 points), OGDC (+25 points), PPL (+23 points), UNITY (+20 points) and FABL (+17 points).

The damagers included AGP (-11 points), MEBL (-9 points), LUCK (-7 points), SYS (-7 points) and MTL (-7 points).

Service Fabrics (R) was the highest traded stock with 61.62 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom that witnessed a trade of 44.89 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pakistan Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Telecard Limited, TPL Corp Ltd, TPL Properties, Byco Petroleum, Bankislami Pakistan, and Hum Network.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 117.74 million shares from 107.95 million on Wednesday.