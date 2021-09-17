‘Pakistan strives to balance fiscal discipline with stimulus needs’

ISLAMABAD: The country's economy is continuing its rebound from a pandemic-fueled slump, but maintaining the pace of fiscal consolidation could risk rolling back its economic stimulus for growth, finance minister said on Thursday.

"At present, Pakistan is faced with a difficult choice to strike a balance between need for fiscal consolidation and ever rising demand for economic stimulus to stimulate economic growth amid Covid-19 and in post Covid scenario," Shaukat Tarin, minister for Finance and Revenue said at a virtual meeting with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP) The finance ministry was considering a stimulus package to further support the economy that saw a growth of 3.9 percent in the year to June.

The government has already disbursed Rs203 billion rupees in cash handouts to the poorest segment of society, while the central bank introduced multiple support packages.

The minister said Pakistan’s economy is shifting from consolidation to growth phase due to prudent fiscal policies and strict financial discipline. "The government’s objective is to steer economy towards an inclusive and sustainable economic growth with key focus on bottom-up approach."

Tarin also briefed the meeting about the macro-economic challenges faced by Pakistan and underlined economic and fiscal policies being undertaken to place the economy on growth trajectory. He apprised that the government had to opt for IMF program to fix balance of payments crisis due to precarious economic situation in FY-2018.

"Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic shock resulted in considerable economic contraction leading to loss of livelihoods, disruption in supply lines and limited economic activity during partial lockdowns," he said

Moreover, the minister said a rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan has posed new economic challenges for Pakistan.

"Peace and stability in Afghanistan is important for the whole region," he added. Executive secretary Alisjahbana extended an invite to the finance minister for delivering keynote address at the upcoming meeting of UNESCAP’s Committee on Macroeconomic Policy. The 3-day Committee meeting will deliberate upon the macroeconomic policies of member countries as well as issues relating to financing for development. She emphasized the significance of supporting countries which are facing financing and development constraints due to on-going pandemic.