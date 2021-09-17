Rupee off lows vs dollar, seen stable for now

KARACHI: Rupee recovered from record lows to end higher against dollar on Thursday, dealers said expecting it to consolidate around the current levels down the line.

The rupee closed at 168.18 to the dollar in the interbank market, 0.56 percent or 94 paisas stronger than Wednesday’s weakest ever closing at 169.12.

Dealers said rupee opened stronger after the central bank stepped up dollar sales to support depreciating currency in the previous session.

“The suspected central bank move improved supplies in the market, bringing stability to the exchange rate,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“Rupee traded as high as 167.70 per dollar,” he added.

Rupee is likely to stay steady at present levels and upcoming current account and trade numbers will give a clue to the future direction of the rupee, according to dealers.

It has to be seen whether importers still book dollars for future imports at higher prices in anticipation of further depreciation in the exchange rate. Traders are likely to take a limited position ahead of the monetary policy announcement next week.

High imports in the wake of rising commodity prices and weak inflows will continue to keep the downward pressure on the rupee in the near term.

Analysts are divided whether the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee will raise policy rate on September 20 or hold it steady.

The SBP had highlighted four upside risks to its inflation estimates in July monetary policy meeting, higher than expected rise in global commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rate movement, unexpected fiscal expansion, and a rise in petroleum and domestic energy prices.

“Most of these variables have moved adversely since the last monetary policy statement; we see a potential breach of the 7-9 percent inflation target range and 2-3 percent as a percentage of GDP current account deficit target range, to change the course of interest rates,” said an analyst at Alfalah Securities.

“We see a strong case for a 25 basis point hike in the policy rate.”

In the open market, the rupee rose 80 paisas to 168.80 versus the greenback, while it had ended at 169.60 on Wednesday.