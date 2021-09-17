Women likely to make 20pc of banking industry workforce by 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan’s banking industry would likely hasten efforts to ensure minimum 20 percent participation of women in their workforce by 2023, as financial institutions step up efforts to improve gender parity and financial inclusion, industry executives said on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan will unveil its gender equality and financial inclusion goals on Friday (today), to address these important issues, aiming to provide women equal opportunities in accessing the financial sector and pursuing professional careers in the financial sector.

President Dr Arif Alvi is set to announce the Banking on Equality policy, the SBP’s flagship initiative for reducing the gender gap in financial inclusion. The purpose is to make the banking sector adopt women-friendly business policies and practices, the central bank said in a statement issued on the same day.

Financial inclusion demands that men and women get equal opportunities to access and use formal financial services. However, currently, women are disproportionately under-served by the country’s financial system, according to the SBP’s banking on equality draft policy released in December last year.

This disparity impedes Pakistan’s national economic development. Only 29 percent of women have bank accounts in Pakistan.

The policy framework is comprehensive as well as multidimensional with clear objectives and timelines. It addresses key demand and supply side concerns and impediments that have historically hindered progress to reduce the gender gap in financial inclusion, Rehan Shaikh, CEO, Standard Chartered Pakistan told The News.

“I am very confident that the envisioned empowerment under the framework through access to finance and other products, jobs, and financial literacy will create tremendous opportunities for women and will have spillover effects on the communities around them,” Shaikh added.

When questioned if this initiative would increase the number of women in the workforce associated with the financial services industry, he said that was one of the key pillars and the objectives under the new policy.

Increasing institutional gender diversity would be key in addressing the gender gap in financial inclusion, as women working in leadership positions and at all customer touch-points could help develop products, policies, and procedures conducive for accelerating women’s adoption of financial services, he said.

“The target for financial institutions is to improve gender diversity and ensure minimum 20 percent female participation in the workforce by 2023, which is currently hovering around 13 percent. That 7 percent uplift in itself means thousands of new female entrants in the financial services industry.”

The policy has an overarching theme of improving women’s access to financial services and specifies key pillars. Those include gender diversity in financial institutions and access points to encourage women towards formal financial services; women centric products that cater to women‘s financial needs specifically while increasing financial literacy and awareness about women centric product offerings; and women’s champions and specialised resources at all customer touch-points for better customer experience.

Other key points include “robust collection of gender-disaggregated data and target setting for informed policy interventions and post launch monitoring and evaluation.

Policy forum on gender and finance to prioritise women’s financial inclusion, drive the agenda forward, and increase buy-in from multiple stakeholders for added momentum.”