Africa Covid jab shortfall could take world ‘back to square one’

Brazzaville: Africa faces a 470 million shortfall in Covid-19 vaccine doses this year after the Covax alliance cut its projected shipments, raising the risk of new and deadly variants, the WHO said on Thursday.
Only 17 percent of the continent’s population will now be vaccinated by the end of this year, compared with the 40 percent target set by the World Health Organisation, the global agency’s Africa unit said at its weekly briefing in the Congolese capita of Brazzaville.
"The staggering inequity and severe lag in shipments of vaccines threatens to turn areas in Africa ... into breeding grounds for vaccine-resistant variants," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Africa director.
Kano, Nigeria: At least 16 Nigerian soldiers and two anti-jihadist militia have been killed in an ambush by IS-allied...
DUBAI: At least 50 rebels and pro-government troops, including a high-ranking officer, have been killed in clashes in...
Moscow: Prisoners from two Russian penal colonies have gone on hunger strikes to draw attention to what one rights...
LONDON: British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Thursday it planned to shut more than half its stores in France...
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday gathered behind closed doors for an emergency meeting about North...
BEIJING: Three Chinese astronauts have completed the country’s longest crewed mission and started their journey home...