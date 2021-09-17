Mystery disappearance of US road-tripper grips nation

Washington: American authorities have launched a massive search for a 22-year-old woman who mysteriously vanished during a road trip with her boyfriend, now declared a "person of interest" in a case gripping the nation.
Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for the cross-country adventure with boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, documenting their journey in a stream of idyllic-seeming Instagram posts.
But, more two weeks ago, Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida alone in Petito’s van. Ten days later, her family filed a missing person report. Laundrie has declined to cooperate with police. "We share the frustration with the world right now," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told reporters on Thursday.
