Truss hits world stage as UK foreign minister

LONDON: Britain’s new foreign secretary is a free-trade champion who once opposed Brexit and whose straight talk and willingness to wade in on the culture wars has made her popular among grassroots Conservative voters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson nominated Liz Truss to be the country’s top diplomat on Wednesday -- a plum reward for her work securing a raft of post-Brexit trade deals after Britain’s full departure from the European Union this year.

Truss, 46, is only the second woman to be foreign secretary after Labour’s Margaret Beckett, who was appointed by Tony Blair in 2006. However, she will not have long to bask in her promotion, with major international challenges demanding her immediate attention.

Top of the list is the Afghan crisis, which ultimately brought down her predecessor Dominic Raab, who faced a barrage of criticism for being on holiday as the Taliban advanced. Longer-term issues include tensions with Russia and China, post-Brexit relations with Brussels, the Iranian nuclear issue and the fate of dual nationals imprisoned by Tehran.

Truss has been a staunch supporter of Johnson, who made her minister for international trade immediately upon becoming prime minister in July 2019. In this post, she became face of the new "Global Britain" strategy, acquiring key diplomatic skills as London looked beyond the EU for closer trade ties, notably with Asia.