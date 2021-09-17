 
Friday September 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Camel carvings in S Arabia

World

AFP
September 17, 2021

PARIS: Life-sized carvings of camels and horses hewn into rock faces in Saudi Arabia could be around 7,000 years old, according to new research that suggests they are significantly older than previously thought. The 21 reliefs, which were only recently discovered, are heavily eroded and were initially estimated in 2018 to be some 2,000 years old based on similarities with artworks found in Petra in Jordan.

More From World

More From Latest