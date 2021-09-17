 
Friday September 17, 2021
Van Gogh’s century-old drawing on display at Amsterdam museum

World

AFP
September 17, 2021

Amsterdam: A newly discovered Vincent van Gogh drawing that has been hidden in a private collection for more than a century went on display for the first time at an Amsterdam museum on Thursday. "Study for ‘Worn Out’", which depicts an old man sitting in a chair, was sketched by van Gogh in November 1882 when he was just starting the career that would later produce masterpieces like "Sunflowers".

