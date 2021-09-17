 
Friday September 17, 2021
Russia-led army drills

AFP
September 17, 2021

Dushanbe, Tajikistan: A Russia-led security bloc said on Thursday that it planned to hold large military drills in Tajikistan next month amid what it described as a deteriorating situation in neighbouring Afghanistan. Moscow has moved to cement its position as a key player in the region after the US’ hasty retreat from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

