 
Friday September 17, 2021
Lebanon blast judge issues arrest warrant for ex-minister

World

AFP
September 17, 2021

BEIRUT: The judge leading Lebanon’s investigation into last year’s devastating Beirut port blast issued an arrest warrant for an ex-minister who failed to appear for questioning on Thursday, a judicial source said. "Judge Tareq Bitar issued an arrest warrant in absentia for former public works and transportation minister Youssef Fenianos," the source told AFP.

