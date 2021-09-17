 
Friday September 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Ex-women’s empowerment minister to run for Japan’s PM

World

AFP
September 17, 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s former women’s empowerment minister Seiko Noda announced her last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party on Thursday, the day before campaigning begins. The winner of the September 29 vote will become prime minister days later and lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) into a general election by late November.

More From World

More From Latest