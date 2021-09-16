Chairman JCSC confers civil awards on scientists, engineers

RAWALPINDI: On behalf of the president, Gen Nadeem Raza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organisations for their meritorious services at the investiture ceremony Wednesday held at the Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

As many as 29 awardees including three female scientists were conferred with the awards. Ten officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 12 awarded President’s Award for Pride of Performance whereas seven were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz. JCSC chairman lauded the services of scientists and engineers and said, “You are hailed as our unsung heroes and therefore we owe you our highest gratitude”.